Greene carries South Florida past Austin Peay 60-51

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 10:35 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Javon Greene posted 14 points and eight rebounds as South Florida topped Austin Peay 60-51 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Murphy had 12 points and six rebounds for South Florida (4-4). Jamir Chaplin added 10 points. Sam Hines Jr. had three blocks.

Cameron Copeland had 12 points for the Governors (4-5). Tariq Silver added 10 points. Alec Woodard had six rebounds.

