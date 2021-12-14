CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Green scores 24 to lift N. Iowa over Jackson St. 66-56

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 11:02 PM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 24 points as Northern Iowa topped Jackson State 66-56 on Tuesday night.

Nate Heise had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Northern Iowa (3-5). Noah Carter added 11 points. Trae Berhow had seven rebounds.

Gabe Watson had 12 points for the Tigers (2-8). Ken Evans Jr. added 12 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

