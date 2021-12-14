Green scores 24 to lift N. Iowa over Jackson St. 66-56

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 24 points as Northern Iowa topped Jackson State 66-56 on Tuesday night.…

Listen now to WTOP News

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 24 points as Northern Iowa topped Jackson State 66-56 on Tuesday night.

Nate Heise had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Northern Iowa (3-5). Noah Carter added 11 points. Trae Berhow had seven rebounds.

Gabe Watson had 12 points for the Tigers (2-8). Ken Evans Jr. added 12 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.