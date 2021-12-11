CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Green scores 18 to lead UCF past North Carolina A&T 83-68

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 4:17 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. registered 18 points as Central Florida defeated North Carolina A&T 83-68 on Saturday.

Isaiah Adams had 13 points for the Knights (6-2). Brandon Mahan added 11 points, while Darius Perry handed out six assists.

Demetric Horton had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (3-8). Jeremy Robinson added 11 points, while David Beatty scored 10.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

