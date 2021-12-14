CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Green carries Louisiana Tech over LSU-Shreveport 84-70

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 10:49 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — David Green had a career-high 21 points as Louisiana Tech beat LSU-Shreveport 84-70 on Tuesday night.

Amorie Archibald had 19 points for Louisiana Tech (8-2), which won its fourth consecutive game. Kaleb Stewart added 12 points. Cobe Williams had 11 points.

Quentin Jones had 18 points for the Pilots. Royce Hunter added 13 points. Leondre Washington had 11 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

