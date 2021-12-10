CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Green Bay plays Kansas State

Green Bay plays Kansas State

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Green Bay (2-6) vs. Kansas State (5-3)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Kansas State look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off a loss in their last game. Kansas State lost 64-63 at home to Marquette on Wednesday, while Green Bay came up short in an 82-58 game to Youngstown State last week.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Markquis Nowell is putting up 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the way for the Wildcats. Mark Smith has paired with Nowell and is putting up 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Phoenix have been led by Emmanuel Ansong, who is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.ACCURATE ANSONG: Ansong has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 60: Green Bay is 0-6 when it allows at least 60 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 60.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Phoenix. Kansas State has an assist on 44 of 72 field goals (61.1 percent) over its past three contests while Green Bay has assists on 44 of 76 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas State defense has allowed only 59.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Wildcats 25th among Division I teams. The Green Bay offense has averaged 61.5 points through eight games (ranked 258th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up