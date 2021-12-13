Grambling St. plays UAB

Grambling State (3-7) vs. UAB (8-2) Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Grambling State…

Grambling State (3-7) vs. UAB (8-2)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Grambling State in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action this past weekend. UAB beat Millsaps by 74 points at home on Sunday, while Grambling State came up short in a 72-62 game at Incarnate Word on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: AJ Taylor and Danya Kingsby have led the Tigers. Taylor is averaging 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while Kingsby is putting up 12.3 points per game. The Blazers have been led by Jordan Walker and Quan Jackson. Walker has averaged 14.2 points and 4.6 assists while Jackson has put up 12 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.ACCURATE AJ: Taylor has connected on 28.9 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 70: Grambling State is 0-7 when opposing teams score 70 or more points. UAB is a perfect 8-0 when its offense scores at least 70 points. The Blazers have averaged 79.4 points per game over their last five.

TWO STREAKS: Grambling State has dropped its last six road games, scoring 57.3 points and allowing 81.7 points during those contests. UAB has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 90.7 points while giving up 55.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB offense has scored 83.1 points per game this season, ranking the Blazers 18th nationally. The Grambling State defense has allowed 72.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 202nd).

