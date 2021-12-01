Grambling St. battles Jarvis Christian

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 6:32 AM

Jarvis Christian vs. Grambling State (2-5)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling State Tigers are set to battle the Bulldogs of NAIA member Jarvis Christian. Grambling State lost 70-63 to Norfolk State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Grambling State’s Cameron Christon, Danya Kingsby and Prince Moss have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 58 percent of all Tigers scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DILL: Jakobe Dill has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State went 1-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Tigers put up 60.2 points per matchup in those six games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

