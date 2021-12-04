CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Goodwin lifts No. 20 USC over Washington State 63-61

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 8:18 PM

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin sank a layup and a free throw with 16 seconds left to lift undefeated No. 20 Southern California to a 63-61 victory over Washington State on Saturday.

Goodwin led USC (8-0, 2-0 Pac-12) with 14 points and added five rebounds. Drew Peterson scored 13 points for the Trojans and Max Agbonkpolo scored nine points for the Trojans and had a key block with 6 seconds left.

Michael Flowers scored 13 points to lead Washington State (6-2, 1-1). Noah Williams finished with 12 points, but missed two field goal attempts in the closing seconds.

In a back-and-forth game, Southern California’s offensive efficiency (50% from the field) proved to be too much for the Cougars, who shot just 38%

TJ Bamba hit a go-ahead 3 to give the Cougars a 61-60 lead with 31.4 seconds left to go 3-for-3 from behind the arc.

Washington State made its first four field goal attempts to take an early lead, and led 32-30 at halftime despite going over seven minutes without a field goal.

BIG PICTURE

Southern California: The Trojans remain undefeated heading into a three-game homestand.

Washington State: The Cougars were undone by hitting only 22 of 58 field goals. But they made 8-of-20 3-pointers to keep it close.

UP NEXT

Southern California: Hosts Long Beach State on Dec. 12.

Washington State: Hosts South Dakota State next Saturday.

