CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Glasper scores 21 to…

Glasper scores 21 to lead UIW past Grambling St. 72-62

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Robert ”RJ” Glasper had 21 points as UIW defeated Grambling State 72-62 on Saturday.

Johnny Hughes III had 14 points and 10 rebounds for UIW (2-8). Josh Morgan added 13 points and seven rebounds. Benjamin Griscti had 12 points.

Grambling State totaled 43 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Danya Kingsby had 20 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (3-7). Shawndarius Cowart added 15 points. AJ Taylor had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up