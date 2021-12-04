Gillespie’s 23 powers No. 6 Villanova past Saint Joe’s 81-52

Collin Gillespie scored 23 points to lead No. 6 Villanova to an 81-52 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday. Justin…

Collin Gillespie scored 23 points to lead No. 6 Villanova to an 81-52 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.

Justin Moore added 16 points and Eric Dixon had 12 for the Wildcats (6-2), who won their 10th straight in a series dating to 1921 between the Big Five rivals that are separated by just seven miles.

Jordan Hall scored 22 points for Saint Joe’s (4-4).

NO. 23 WISCONSIN 89, MARQUETTE 76

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 25 points to lead four Wisconsin players in double figures as the Badgers downed in-state rival Marquette.

Brad Davison had 20 points and Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn added 15 apiece for the Badgers (7-1).

Justin Lewis scored 14 to lead Marquette (7-2).

NO. 24 MICHIGAN 72, SAN DIEGO STATE 58

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds, freshman Caleb Houstan scored a season-high 17 points and Michigan beat San Diego State.

The Wolverines (5-3) led by just two points at halftime, coming off a 21-point loss at North Carolina. They bounced back and pulled away with a 17-2 run to take a 64-45 lead.

The Aztecs (5-3) were led by Matt Bradley, who scored 22 points.

NO. 25 SETON HALL 113, NYACK 67

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Seton Hall had a trio come off the bench and combine for 66 points, leading the Pirates over Division II Nyack.

Tyrese Samuel had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jamir Harris had 23 points and Tray Jackson had 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Seton Hall (7-1).

Joel Bailey had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead Nyack (2-5).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.