CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Giles leads St. Francis…

Giles leads St. Francis (PA) past Hartford 81-66

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 10:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ronell Giles Jr. had 17 points to guide St. Francis (PA) to an 81-66 victory over Hartford on Tuesday night. J

Josh Cohen and Maxwell Land added 15 points each for the Red Flash (4-5). Ramiir Dixon-Conover pitched in with 13 points and six steals.

Moses Flowers scored a season-high 23 points for the Hawks (1-9). Austin Williams added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He also had seven turnovers. Michael Dunne had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

For newly empowered CHCO Council, the future of federal work is top of mind

Biden executive order seeks 'seamless' customer experience across federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up