Geron scores 15 to carry Rice over Jarvis Christian 100-62

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 5:20 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Jaden Geron posted 15 points as Rice rolled past Jarvis Christian 100-62 on Saturday.

Max Fiedler had 12 points for the Owls (5-4). Mylyjael Poteat added 11 points. Jake Lieppert had 10 points.

Rice has scored 100 points twice this season, winning both games.

Jakari Jackson had 14 points for the Bulldogs. McShane Wyatt added 10 points. Jaiden Womack had 10 points.

