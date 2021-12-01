Georgia snaps 4-game skid, beats No. 18 Memphis 82-79

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining gave Georgia the lead, and the Bulldogs…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining gave Georgia the lead, and the Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak by beating No. 18 Memphis 82-79 on Wednesday night.

The 3-pointer by Abdur-Rahim, who scored 15 points, gave the Bulldogs a 78-77 lead over the Tigers, who led most of the second half. Kario Oquendo, who scored a game-high 24 points, followed with a steal and jam that extended the lead to three points.

Following a missed free throw by Landers Nolley II of Memphis, Georgia’s Jailyn Ingram made one of two free throws for an 81-77 lead. A jam by Nolley, who led the Tigers with 17 points, cut the lead to two points.

Following Christian Wright’s free throw, which pushed Georgia’s lead to three points, Memphis was left with 4.5 seconds to set up a possible tying 3-pointer. Emoni Bates’ heave from just past midcourt bounced off the rim.

Alex Lomax scored 14 points for Memphis (5-2), which suffered its second consecutive defeat. Georgia (3-5) took its second surprising win over a ranked Memphis team in less than two years. The Bulldogs beat then-No. 9 Memphis 65-62 on Jan. 4, 2020.

NO. 6 VILLANOVA 71, PENN 56

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 26 points, Brandon Slater had 16 and Villanova beat Penn.

The Wildcats (5-2) used an early 13-0 run that gave them a needed cushion by halftime.

Gillespie, making his 94th start over five seasons, hit four 3s in the first half and pushed back the smallest of Penn runs.

Jordan Dingle led Penn with 21 points. The Quakers (3-7) hit 13 3-pointers.

NO. 10 ARKANSAS 97, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 60

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 17 points off the bench and rkansas won its seventh straight game to start the season.

Arkansas (7-0) forced the Bears into 14 turnovers in the second half. Au’Diese Toney scored 14 of his 16 points in the final 20 minutes to ensure Arkansas’ largest margin of victory of the season. Devo Davis scored a season-high 16 points for the Razorbacks, while JD Notae scored 10, giving him double digits in each of the Razorbacks’ first seven games.

Fayetteville native Collin Cooper led Central Arkansas (1-7) with 13 points and former Arkansas forward Darious Hall added 12.

NO. 19 IOWA STATE 83, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 64

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Iowa State shook off a slow start to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Cyclones (7-0), who entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since Feb. 2019, extended their best start since 2015-16.

Tre Jackson scored 12 points and George Conditt added 11 points and seven rebounds for Iowa State.

Shawn Williams was 4 for 7 on 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8). Trey Sampson scored 16 points and Kylen Milton 13 for the Golden Lions.

NO. 22 MICHIGAN STATE 73, LOUISVILLE 64

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping Michigan State build a big lead it needed to hold off Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Spartans (6-2) overcame 19 turnovers by playing well in spurts and making 10 of 18 3-pointers.

The Cardinals (5-2) led late in the first half, trailed by just two points shortly after halftime and fell behind by 20 midway through the second half.

Louisville’s El Ellis scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in less than six minutes, cutting the deficit to eight points with 1:26 left, but the visitors couldn’t get closer. Dre Davis scored 15 points and Malik Williams had 10 for the Cardinals.

Michigan State freshman Max Christie scored eight of his 11 points in the second half. Gabe Brown and Jaden Akins scored 10 each, and Marcus Bingham contributed nine points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

NO. 25 SETON HALL 85, WAGNER 63

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared Rhoden had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kadary Richmond added 10 points, leading Seton Hall past Wagner on Wednesday night.

Richmond also added nine assists, six rebounds, four steals, and a blocked shot as Seton Hall (6-1) won its third straight game.

Alexis Yetna added 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocked shots for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel chipped in 15 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Raekwon Rogers led Wagner (2-1) with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jahbril Price-Noel added 11 points and Elijah Ford had 10.

