Georgia faces WCU

Western Carolina (6-5) vs. Georgia (4-6) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina and Georgia…

Western Carolina (6-5) vs. Georgia (4-6)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina and Georgia look to bounce back from losses. Western Carolina fell short in a 73-72 game to UNC-Asheville on Dec. 12. Georgia lost 80-67 to George Mason on Saturday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Braelen Bridges, Aaron Cook and Jailyn Ingram have collectively accounted for 46 percent of Georgia’s scoring this season. For Western Carolina, Nick Robinson, Joe Petrakis and Cam Bacote have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season.NICK IS A FORCE: Robinson has connected on 43.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Catamounts. Georgia has 38 assists on 67 field goals (56.7 percent) across its past three games while Western Carolina has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 11.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.