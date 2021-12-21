CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Georgia faces ETSU

Georgia faces ETSU

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

East Tennessee State (7-5) vs. Georgia (5-6)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces East Tennessee State in a non-conference matchup. Georgia knocked off Western Carolina by six points at home on Monday, while East Tennessee State fell 79-64 at UNC-Asheville on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia’s Braelen Bridges, Aaron Cook and Jailyn Ingram have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season, although that figure has slipped to 35 percent over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cook has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. Cook has accounted for 10 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: East Tennessee State has lost its last four road games, scoring 62.3 points, while allowing 78 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Georgia has 47 assists on 72 field goals (65.3 percent) across its previous three outings while East Tennessee State has assists on 45 of 86 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia has attempted the second-most free throws among all SEC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.5 free throws per game this season and 23.6 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

How 5 federal agencies are handling employee reentry in the new year — for now

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up