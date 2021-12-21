Georgia faces ETSU

East Tennessee State (7-5) vs. Georgia (5-6) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces East…

East Tennessee State (7-5) vs. Georgia (5-6)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces East Tennessee State in a non-conference matchup. Georgia knocked off Western Carolina by six points at home on Monday, while East Tennessee State fell 79-64 at UNC-Asheville on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia’s Braelen Bridges, Aaron Cook and Jailyn Ingram have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season, although that figure has slipped to 35 percent over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cook has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. Cook has accounted for 10 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: East Tennessee State has lost its last four road games, scoring 62.3 points, while allowing 78 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Georgia has 47 assists on 72 field goals (65.3 percent) across its previous three outings while East Tennessee State has assists on 45 of 86 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia has attempted the second-most free throws among all SEC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.5 free throws per game this season and 23.6 per game over their last five games.

