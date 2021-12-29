CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Prince George's Co. | New testing site in Falls Church | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » George scores 17 to…

George scores 17 to carry BYU past Westminster (UT) 65-53

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George came off the bench to score 17 points to lead BYU to a 65-53 win over Westminster (UT) on Wednesday night.

Trevin Knell had 11 points for BYU (12-3), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Te’Jon Lucas added 10 points. Hunter Erickson had 10 points.

Lewis Johnson had 13 points for the Griffins. Ryan Bell added 11 points. Brayden Johnson had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

GAO says DoD's numbers are hazing are woefully underrepresented

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up