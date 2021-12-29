George scores 17 to carry BYU past Westminster (UT) 65-53

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George came off the bench to score 17 points to lead BYU to a 65-53…

Listen now to WTOP News

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George came off the bench to score 17 points to lead BYU to a 65-53 win over Westminster (UT) on Wednesday night.

Trevin Knell had 11 points for BYU (12-3), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Te’Jon Lucas added 10 points. Hunter Erickson had 10 points.

Lewis Johnson had 13 points for the Griffins. Ryan Bell added 11 points. Brayden Johnson had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.