Gardner-Webb looks to sweep NC Central

Gardner-Webb (4-6) vs. NC Central (4-7)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central seeks revenge on Gardner-Webb after dropping the first matchup in Boiling Springs. The teams last met on Nov. 29, when the Runnin’ Bulldogs outshot NC Central from the field 54.4 percent to 32.8 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to the 25-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Randy Miller Jr. has averaged 12.7 points to lead the way for the Eagles. Dontavius King has paired with Miller and is putting up 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have been led by D’Maurian Williams, who is averaging 14.2 points and six rebounds.DOMINANT D’MAURIAN: D. Williams has connected on 31.3 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-6 when they score 70 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 70 points. The Eagles are 0-7 when allowing 70 or more points and 4-0 when holding opponents below 70.

TWO STREAKS: Gardner-Webb has dropped its last five road games, scoring 58.4 points and allowing 73.6 points during those contests. NC Central has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 102.7 points while giving up 46.

DID YOU KNOW: NC Central is ranked second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.4 percent. The Eagles have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.

