Ga. Tech faces tough test vs No. 25 LSU

No. 25 LSU (8-0) vs. Georgia Tech (5-3)

State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 LSU presents a tough challenge for Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. LSU is looking to extend its current eight-game winning streak.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Michael Devoe is putting up 20.6 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is also a key contributor, putting up 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Tigers are led by Tari Eason, who is averaging 14.6 points and 7.9 rebounds.EFFICIENT EASON: Eason has connected on 28.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Yellow Jackets have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Georgia Tech has an assist on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) over its previous three outings while LSU has assists on 30 of 74 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TIGERS: LSU has held opposing teams to 53.8 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

