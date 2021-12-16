CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Ga. Tech faces tough test vs No. 10 USC

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 5:31 PM

Georgia Tech (5-4) vs. No. 10 Southern California (11-0)

Footprint Center, Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Southern California presents a tough challenge for Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Southern California is looking to extend its current 11-game winning streak.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Southern California’s Isaiah Mobley has averaged 15.4 points and 10 rebounds while Chevez Goodwin has put up 13.2 points and seven rebounds. For the Yellow Jackets, Michael Devoe has averaged 19.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while Jordan Usher has put up 13.7 points and seven rebounds.DOMINANT DEVOE: Devoe has connected on 53.2 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Yellow Jackets. Southern California has 52 assists on 84 field goals (61.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Georgia Tech has assists on 26 of 67 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Southern California offense has turned the ball over on just 15.4 percent of its possessions, the 27th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.5 percent of all Georgia Tech possessions have resulted in a turnover.

