Ga. State takes on Voorhees College

Voorhees College vs. Georgia State (4-3)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia State Panthers are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA member Voorhees College. Georgia State lost 83-77 at Mercer in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Georgia State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kane Williams, Justin Roberts, Corey Allen and Nelson Phillips have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Through seven games, Georgia State’s Kane Williams has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State went 4-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Panthers put up 85.6 points per matchup across those five contests.

