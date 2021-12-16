Furman plays Miss. St.

Furman (7-4) vs. Mississippi State (7-3) Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State goes up…

Furman (7-4) vs. Mississippi State (7-3)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State goes up against Furman in a non-conference matchup. Furman fell short in a 74-61 game at North Carolina in its last outing. Mississippi State is coming off a 79-50 home win over Georgia State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Furman has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jalen Slawson, Alex Hunter, Mike Bothwell and Conley Garrison have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 82 percent of all Paladins points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Slawson has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Furman field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 19 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Paladins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has an assist on 45 of 73 field goals (61.6 percent) across its past three games while Furman has assists on 57 of 80 field goals (71.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent this year. That figure is ranked 28th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Furman stands at just 26.5 percent (ranked 251st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.