CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Funk, Reynolds II carry…

Funk, Reynolds II carry Saint Joseph’s over Richmond 83-56

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 10:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Taylor Funk scored 18 points and Saint Joseph’s pummeled Richmond 83-56 on Thursday night in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Erik Reynolds II scored 17 points for the Hawks and Cameron Brown had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Hall had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Saint Joseph’s (7-5).

Richmond (9-5) had a season-low 24 points after halftime and finished 27.8% shooting and saw its six-game win streak come to an end.

Grant Golden had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Spiders (9-5, 0-1). Tyler Burton scored 11 points and Jacob Gilyard distributed six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up