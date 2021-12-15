CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Fuller carries South Dakota…

Fuller carries South Dakota past Bellarmine 78-64

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Xavier Fuller matched his season high with 20 points and South Dakota topped Bellarmine 78-64 on Wednesday night.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (7-4), which earned its sixth consecutive home win. Mason Archambault scored 12 points and Hunter Goodrick gathered eight rebounds.

Dylan Penn had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (5-7). CJ Fleming scored 16, Alec Pfriem and Juston Betz collared a career-high 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's average housing subsidy sees big increase as real estate continues to get pricier

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up