Freemantle scores 24 to lead Xavier over Ball State 96-50

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 8:47 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 24 points as Xavier routed Ball State 96-50 on Wednesday night.

Freemantle made 9 of 11 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Nate Johnson had 14 points for Xavier (8-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Colby Jones added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Paul Scruggs added eight rebounds.

Tyler Cochran and Luke Bumbalough each had 10 points for the Cardinals (3-5).

