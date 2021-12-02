Freeman’s foul shots help Akron sink Marshall 88-86

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Capping off a back-and-forth final minute, Enrique Freeman hit a pair of free throws with four…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Capping off a back-and-forth final minute, Enrique Freeman hit a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining to lead Akron to an 88-86 win over Marshall on Wednesday night.

Freeman finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds and Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 23. Ali Ali scored 16 points for Akron (4-3) and Greg Tribble 12.

Taevion Kinsey had 30 points for the Thundering Herd (4-3), Andrew Taylor 25 and David Early 11.

