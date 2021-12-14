CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Freeman-Liberty scores 27 to carry DePaul over UIC 72-66

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 10:51 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 27 points as DePaul beat Illinois-Chicago 72-66 on Tuesday night.

David Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds for DePaul (9-1). Nick Ongenda added 12 points. Philmon Gebrewhit had seven rebounds.

Damaria Franklin scored a season-high 24 points and had 12 rebounds for the Flames (3-7). Michael Diggins added 12 points. Jalen Warren had 11 points and eight assists.

