CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Franklin leads South Alabama…

Franklin leads South Alabama over Southern Miss 85-55

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Javon Franklin had a career-high 22 points as South Alabama routed Southern Miss 85-55 on Wednesday night.

Franklin was perfect from the floor, making 10 of 10 shots. He added nine rebounds. The Jaguars opened the game with a 24-4 run.

Jay Jay Chandler had 16 points and six assists for South Alabama (7-2), which won its sixth consecutive game. Diante Smith added 11 points and five assists. Alex Anderson had 10 points.

Tyler Stevenson had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (4-4). Walyn Napper added 16 points and eight assists. Isaih Moore had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up