Foster scores 18 to lead Howard over NC A&T 79-57

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 8:06 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Foster had 18 points and nine rebounds as Howard easily defeated North Carolina A&T 79-57 on Saturday.

Steve Settle III had 15 points for Howard (6-5). Tai Bibbs added 13 points. Elijah Hawkins had 7 points and 10 assists.

Collin Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (4-9). Harry Morrice added 10 points. Demetric Horton had seven rebounds.

Marcus Watson, the Aggies’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, was held to only 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

