CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Foster leads New Hampshire…

Foster leads New Hampshire past Keene State 92-54

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Marco Foster had 24 points as New Hampshire easily beat Keene State 92-54 on Monday night.

Foster hit 8 of 10 shots, all from beyond the arc. He added six rebounds.

Jayden Martinez had 16 points for the Wildcats (5-4), who have won four straight at home. Nick Johnson added 14 points. Sloan Seymour had 11 points.

Octavio Brito had 15 points for the Division III Owls. Jeff Hunter added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CIOs at HHS, TSA, CTO at Justice leaving federal service

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

DoD considering requiring booster vaccines for troops

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up