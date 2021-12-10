CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Fordham squares up against Miami

Fordham squares up against Miami

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 12:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fordham (7-4) vs. Miami (7-3)

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham and Miami both look to put winning streaks together . Fordham took care of Long Island-Brooklyn by 16 on Thursday. Miami is coming off a 76-59 win over Lipscomb on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Miami’s Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Hurricanes scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: McGusty has connected on 35 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Canes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Miami has an assist on 48 of 85 field goals (56.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Fordham has assists on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fordham has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 21.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up