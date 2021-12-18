CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Fofana's late 3-pointer lifts…

Fofana’s late 3-pointer lifts Canisius past Buffalo 65-64

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 8:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ahamadou Fofana hit a 3-pointer with one second left to lift Canisius to a 65-64 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

David Skogman gave the Bulls a four-point lead in the final minute, but Xzavier Long rebounded his own miss and scored with :13 left to halve the deficit. Buffalo turned the ball over with :04 left and Fofana hit the game-winner.

Armon Harried had 20 points and Fofana finished with 16 as Canisius (3-9) ended its five-game losing streak. Scott Hitchon added 10 points and seven rebounds. Long had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Buffalo totaled 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jeenathan Williams had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls (6-4). Ronaldo Segu added 12 points. Tra’Von Fagan had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up