Flowers, Washington St. host NMSU

New Mexico State (8-2) vs. Washington State (7-3)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Teddy Allen and New Mexico State will battle Michael Flowers and Washington State. Allen has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games. Flowers is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: New Mexico State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Allen, Jabari Rice, Johnny McCants and Yuat Alok have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Aggies points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 31.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 89.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: New Mexico State has scored 71 points per game and allowed 67.7 over its three-game road winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Washington State has 38 assists on 85 field goals (44.7 percent) over its past three matchups while New Mexico State has assists on 44 of 87 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has made 8.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Pac-12 teams. The Cougars have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

