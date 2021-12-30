Flowers, LIU Brooklyn visit Merrimack

Long Island-Brooklyn (3-8, 0-1) vs. Merrimack (6-8, 1-0) Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Long Island-Brooklyn (3-8, 0-1) vs. Merrimack (6-8, 1-0)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Ty Flowers and Long Island-Brooklyn will take on Jordan Minor and Merrimack. The senior Flowers has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games. Minor, a junior, is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Long Island-Brooklyn has benefited heavily from its seniors. Flowers, Eral Penn, Isaac Kante and Tre Wood have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Sharks points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TY: Flowers has connected on 39.5 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Warriors are 0-5 when they allow at least 72 points and 6-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Sharks are 0-7 when allowing 69 or more points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Long Island-Brooklyn has lost its last eight road games, scoring 59.8 points, while allowing 78.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Merrimack defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 15th-highest rate in the country. The Long Island-Brooklyn offense has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 280th among Division I teams).

