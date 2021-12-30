CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Flagg carries Sam Houston past Lamar 75-64

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 9:43 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg scored 22 points and Demarkus Lampley added 20 as Sam Houston beat Lamar 75-64 on Thursday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener for each team.

Donte Powers had 11 points for Sam Houston (6-8). Jaden Ray added 11 assists.

Lincoln Smith scored a career-high 20 points for the Cardinals (2-12), whose losing streak stretched to five games. C.J. Roberts added 12 points and Corey Nickerson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

