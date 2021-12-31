FIU takes on St. Thomas (FL)

St. Thomas (FL) vs. Florida International (8-4) Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Florida…

St. Thomas (FL) vs. Florida International (8-4)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers are set to battle the Bobcats of NAIA member St. Thomas (FL). Florida International lost 82-77 loss at home to Old Dominion in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Florida International’s Tevin Brewer, Clevon Brown and Isaiah Banks have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 40 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tevin Brewer has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International went 3-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Panthers scored 86.2 points per matchup across those five contests.

