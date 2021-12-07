CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Fisher scores 21, leads…

Fisher scores 21, leads Pepperdine over San Jose State 82-69

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 12:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Keith Fisher III had a season-high 21 points as Pepperdine defeated San Jose State 82-69 on Monday night.

Fisher made 9 of 11 shots from the field and added seven rebounds for the Waves (3-8), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Maxwell Lewis had 15 points, while Jade’ Smith contributed 13 points and nine rebounds. Jan Zidek finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Trey Smith and Alvaro Cardenas Torre both scored 14 to pace the Spartans (4-4). Omari Moore pitched in with 13 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up