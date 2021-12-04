CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Fernandes lifts UMass past Harvard 87-77

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 3:31 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Noah Fernandes had 24 points as UMass topped Harvard 87-77 on Saturday.

T.J. Weeks Jr. added 21 points for the Minutemen. Fernandes hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added nine assists and seven rebounds. Weeks Jr. also had eight rebounds.

C.J. Kelly had 16 points and eight rebounds for UMass (6-3), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Rich Kelly added 10 points and six assists.

Chris Ledlum had 20 points for the Crimson (5-4). Noah Kirkwood added 16 points and six assists. Luka Sakota had 15 points.

