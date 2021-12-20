CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
FDU hopes to end skid vs St. Pete’s

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:46 PM

St. Peter’s (3-6) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (0-10)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks to end its 10-game losing streak as it battles St. Peter’s. St. Peter’s fell 64-63 at Stony Brook in its last outing. Fairleigh Dickinson lost 82-49 to Virginia in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Brandon Rush has averaged 13.8 points to lead the charge for the Knights. Complementing Rush is John Square Jr., who is producing 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Peacocks have been led by Daryl Banks III, who is averaging 12.3 points.DOMINANT DARYL: Banks has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 89.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Peacocks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson has an assist on 30 of 60 field goals (50 percent) across its past three matchups while St. Peter’s has assists on 44 of 76 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: St. Peter’s has held opposing teams to 40.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAAC teams. Over their last five games, the Peacocks have held opposing shooters to 36.2 percent.

