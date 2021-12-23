CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Fausett lifts Southern Utah over Dixie State 87-59

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 12:07 AM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Maizen Fausett had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Southern Utah to an 87-59 win over Dixie State on Wednesday night.

Tevian Jones had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Thunderbirds (8-4), who won for a fourth straight time at home. Marquis Moore added 10 points.

Southern Utah dominated the first half and led 50-17 at the break. The Trailblazers’ 17 points in the first half were a season low.

Dancell Leter had 13 points for the Trailblazers (7-6), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Cameron Gooden added 12 points. Hunter Schofield, Dixie State’s second-leading scorer at 15 points per game, scored just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Southern Utah evened the season series against the Trailblazers. Dixie State defeated the Thunderbirds 83-76 on Nov. 12.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

