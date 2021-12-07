FAU faces Palm Beach Atlantic

Palm Beach Atlantic vs. Florida Atlantic (5-4) FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Florida…

Palm Beach Atlantic vs. Florida Atlantic (5-4)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Atlantic Owls are set to battle the Sailfish of Division III Palm Beach Atlantic. Florida Atlantic is coming off a 76-41 home win over North Florida in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Michael Forrest has averaged 15.7 points for the Owls, while Alijah Martin has accounted for 13 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.FEATHERY FORREST: Through nine games, Florida Atlantic’s Michael Forrest has connected on 38.9 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 82.1 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic went 1-4 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Owls put up 66.8 points per matchup in those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.