FAMU goes up against Akron

Florida A&M (2-5) vs. Akron (5-3)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron goes up against Florida A&M in a non-conference matchup. Florida A&M came up short in a 69-55 game to Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday. Akron is coming off a 79-62 win over Southern last week.

STEPPING UP: Akron’s Enrique Freeman has averaged 14.3 points and 11.8 rebounds while Ali Ali has put up 11.8 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Rattlers, MJ Randolph has averaged 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Jalen Speer has put up 11.2 points.MIGHTY MJ: Randolph has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Florida A&M has dropped its last four road games, scoring 54.5 points and allowing 70 points during those contests. Akron has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 58.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Zips have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rattlers. Akron has 41 assists on 74 field goals (55.4 percent) across its past three outings while Florida A&M has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Akron has attempted the 25th-most free throws in the nation at 22 per game. Florida A&M has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 12 foul shots per game (ranked 212th).

