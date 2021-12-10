CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » FAMU goes up against Akron

FAMU goes up against Akron

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida A&M (2-5) vs. Akron (5-3)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron goes up against Florida A&M in a non-conference matchup. Florida A&M came up short in a 69-55 game to Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday. Akron is coming off a 79-62 win over Southern last week.

STEPPING UP: Akron’s Enrique Freeman has averaged 14.3 points and 11.8 rebounds while Ali Ali has put up 11.8 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Rattlers, MJ Randolph has averaged 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Jalen Speer has put up 11.2 points.MIGHTY MJ: Randolph has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Florida A&M has dropped its last four road games, scoring 54.5 points and allowing 70 points during those contests. Akron has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 58.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Zips have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rattlers. Akron has 41 assists on 74 field goals (55.4 percent) across its past three outings while Florida A&M has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Akron has attempted the 25th-most free throws in the nation at 22 per game. Florida A&M has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 12 foul shots per game (ranked 212th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

The pandemic is by no means over, but the lessons learned are just beginning

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up