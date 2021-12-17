CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Fairfield squares up against UMass

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 3:31 PM

Fairfield (8-3) vs. UMass (6-5)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Fairfield in a non-conference matchup. Fairfield beat Fairleigh Dickinson by 18 on the road on Wednesday, while UMass fell to North Texas in Fort Worth last week, 66-57.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Noah Fernandes has averaged 16.8 points and 5.4 assists to lead the way for the Minutemen. Trent Buttrick is also a primary contributor, producing 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Stags have been led by Taj Benning, who is averaging 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Fernandes has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all UMass field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Fairfield is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Stags are 3-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

TWO STREAKS: Fairfield has scored 73.6 points per game and allowed 60.2 over its five-game road winning streak. UMass has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 84.4 points while giving up 71.4.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass as a team has made 11.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

