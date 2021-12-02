Fairfield, Canisius start MAAC play

Fairfield (3-3, 0-0) vs. Canisius (2-5, 0-0) Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Fairfield (3-3, 0-0) vs. Canisius (2-5, 0-0)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield and Canisius meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Fairfield finished with seven wins and 11 losses, while Canisius won seven games and lost five.

SUPER SENIORS: Fairfield’s Taj Benning, Jake Wojcik and Jesus Cruz have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all Stags points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAJ: Benning has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 68.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Canisius is 0-5 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 76.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Griffins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Stags. Canisius has 51 assists on 93 field goals (54.8 percent) over its past three games while Fairfield has assists on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius has made 10.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among MAAC teams. The Golden Griffins have averaged 12.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

