CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Fairfield, Canisius start MAAC play

Fairfield, Canisius start MAAC play

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfield (3-3, 0-0) vs. Canisius (2-5, 0-0)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield and Canisius meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Fairfield finished with seven wins and 11 losses, while Canisius won seven games and lost five.

SUPER SENIORS: Fairfield’s Taj Benning, Jake Wojcik and Jesus Cruz have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all Stags points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAJ: Benning has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 68.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Canisius is 0-5 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 76.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Griffins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Stags. Canisius has 51 assists on 93 field goals (54.8 percent) over its past three games while Fairfield has assists on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius has made 10.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among MAAC teams. The Golden Griffins have averaged 12.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up