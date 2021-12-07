CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Ezikpe, Hunter carry Old Dominion past William & Mary 74-59

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 10:38 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 18 points to lead five Old Dominion players in double figures as the Monarchs beat William & Mary 74-59 on Tuesday night.

Jaylin Hunter added 16 points for the Monarchs (5-5). D’Angelo Stines chipped in 13, Mekhi Long scored 11 and C.J. Keyser had 10.

Tyler Rice had 16 points for the Tribe (1-9). Ben Wight added 14 points and Connor Kochera had 13 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

