EWU faces Colorado

Eastern Washington (4-4) vs. Colorado (6-3) CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays…

Eastern Washington (4-4) vs. Colorado (6-3)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup. Eastern Washington beat Nebraska Omaha by 11 on the road in its last outing. Colorado lost 69-54 loss at home to Tennessee in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Colorado’s Jabari Walker has averaged 14.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while Evan Battey has put up 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Eagles, Steele Venters has averaged 19.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while Rylan Bergersen has put up 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bergersen has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colorado is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 70 percent of its free throws. The Buffaloes are 0-3 when they shoot below 70 percent from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Eastern Washington has won its last three road games, scoring 78.3 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Eastern Washington and Colorado are ranked at the top of Division 1 in terms of getting to the foul line. The Eagles are ranked fourth in the nation and have averaged 25.8 free throws while the Buffaloes are ranked ninth and have attempted 24.3 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.