CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Evans, Moore propel Jackson…

Evans, Moore propel Jackson St to 61-55 win over Illinois St

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 6:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Ken Evans Jr. tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds and Chance Moore came off the bench to score 13 to guide Jackson State to a 61-55 victory over Illinois State on Saturday.

Jonas James III added 11 points for the Tigers (2-6). Jayveous McKinnis had seven boards and blocked four shots.

Antonio Reeves had 14 points for the Redbirds (4-5). Howard Fleming Jr. added 10 points. Sy Chatman also had four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up