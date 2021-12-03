CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
ETSU squares off against Lenoir-Rhyne

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 6:31 AM

Lenoir-Rhyne vs. East Tennessee State (5-3)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers are set to battle the Bears of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. East Tennessee State lost 70-56 at UAB in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: David Sloan has averaged 13.1 points this year for East Tennessee State. Complementing Sloan is Ledarrius Brewer, who is averaging 11 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.DEEP-THREAT DAVID: Through eight games, East Tennessee State’s David Sloan has connected on 40 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State went 2-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Buccaneers scored 60.8 points per contest across those six contests.

