Etienne, Udeze lift Wichita State over Norfolk State 71-58

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:25 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne and Morris Udeze both scored 16 points and Wichita State breezed to a 71-58 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday night.

Dexter Dennis added 10 points for the Shockers (7-2), who have won four straight at home.

Dana Tate Jr. scored a career-high 22 points for the Spartans (9-3). Christian Ings added 11 points, while Kris Bankston scored 10.

