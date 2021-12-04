CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Estrada scores 24 to lift Hofstra past Bucknell 88-69

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 4:11 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had a career-high 24 points as Hofstra beat Bucknell 88-69 on Saturday.

Zach Cooks had 19 points and six assists for Hofstra (5-4), which earned its fourth straight victory. Omar Silverio added 16 points and six rebounds. Jalen Ray had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Andrew Funk had 28 points for the Bison (2-7). Josh Adoh added 15 points. Jake van der Heijden had 10 points.

Xander Rice, the Bison’s second leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

