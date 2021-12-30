CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Ertel scores 25 to…

Ertel scores 25 to carry UAB over UTEP 75-62

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 9:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Ertel had a season-high 25 points as UAB beat UTEP 75-62 on Thursday night in a Conference USA opener for both teams.

Tavin Lovan had 14 points for UAB (11-3, 1-0 Conference USA). Jordan Walker added 11 points.

Souley Boum had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Miners (7-6, 0-1). Jorell Saterfield added 15 points and Jamal Bieniemy had eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up